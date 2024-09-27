AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.14 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 11.73 ($0.16). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 11.88 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,316,744 shares.

AFC Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.14.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

