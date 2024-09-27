Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 152,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $26,738,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

