Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Declines By 42.9%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $118.19 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

