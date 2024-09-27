Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Decreases By 35.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $170.08 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $172.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

