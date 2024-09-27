Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Decreases By 35.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $170.08 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $172.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23.
About Wolters Kluwer
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.