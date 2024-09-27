National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,475,500 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 6,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTIOF

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.8081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.