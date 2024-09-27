FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $391.62

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.62 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 385.50 ($5.16). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.22), with a volume of 99,581 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.89) to GBX 430 ($5.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,357.14%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £497.70 ($666.44). In other news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,332.14). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £497.70 ($666.44). Insiders bought a total of 605 shares of company stock worth $249,028 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

