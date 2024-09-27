White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

White Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

White Gold stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

