White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
White Gold Trading Up 4.3 %
White Gold stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
White Gold Company Profile
