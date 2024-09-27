Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.61. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 8,325 shares trading hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of C$30.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0302262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

