Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Decreases By 46.3%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 1,599,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,595.0 days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XDNCF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. XD has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

About XD

(Get Free Report)

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.