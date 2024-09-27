Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,210.24

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,210.24 ($16.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($15.80). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,192 ($15.96), with a volume of 481,815 shares traded.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 562.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,195.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,210.24.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 1,226.42%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

