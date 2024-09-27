Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,142 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 732,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.95%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

