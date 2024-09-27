Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,613 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Down 2.4 %

Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.