Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 4,275.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of RealReal worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

RealReal Price Performance

REAL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

