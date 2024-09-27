Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,162 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 59,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.42 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -86.95%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

