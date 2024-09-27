Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,300 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.40 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

