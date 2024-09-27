Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Park Aerospace worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 166.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $265.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

