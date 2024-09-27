Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 4,959.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 920,627 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,470,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $881,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.05. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

