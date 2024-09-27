Rhumbline Advisers Has $417,000 Stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HG opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

