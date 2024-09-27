Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.87. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community West Bancshares news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

