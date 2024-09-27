Rhumbline Advisers Sells 915 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.7 %

QSR opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

