Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Omeros worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Omeros by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Omeros by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

