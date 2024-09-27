Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Preformed Line Products worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 37.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

PLPC stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

