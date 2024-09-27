Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of DMC Global worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 482.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DMC Global by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 98,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $255.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

