Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Barclays were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth $559,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 255,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.