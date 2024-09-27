Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,086 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Cryoport worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 52.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $185,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

