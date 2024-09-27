Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accolade were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.