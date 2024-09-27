Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 332,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URG. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,786,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,345.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

URG opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

