Rhumbline Advisers Has $420,000 Stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGR shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.50. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

