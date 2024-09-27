Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grindr were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grindr Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. Research analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRND shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

