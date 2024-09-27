Rhumbline Advisers Has $427,000 Holdings in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 28,554.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $10,442,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $22,735,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $23,741,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $637.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

