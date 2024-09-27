Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

