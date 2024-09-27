Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $6.44 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

