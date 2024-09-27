Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,380 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AxoGen were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 790,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 765,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 489,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Down 2.8 %

AXGN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.