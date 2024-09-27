Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

