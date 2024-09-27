Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,438 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

AEHR stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

