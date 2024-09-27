Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $513.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

