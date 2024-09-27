Rhumbline Advisers Sells 534 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.