Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.40. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

