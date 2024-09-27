Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,089 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Macy’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

