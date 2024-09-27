Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.67 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

