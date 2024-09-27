Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $166.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.