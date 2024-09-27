CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.