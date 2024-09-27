Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

