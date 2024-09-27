ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.21

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.21 and traded as low as $28.37. ATS shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 177,078 shares traded.

ATS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

