AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.38 and traded as low as C$5.25. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 11,750 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1026827 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.07%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

