Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.20. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,015,319 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

