UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.35. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.