Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.50

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$72.50 and traded as high as C$81.31. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$81.14, with a volume of 84,129 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.10.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.