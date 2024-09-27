Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $662.67

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.67 ($8.87) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($8.11). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.22), with a volume of 6,614 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

