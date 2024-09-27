MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $4.84. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 88,796 shares trading hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0341 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
