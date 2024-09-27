MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.67

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $4.84. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 88,796 shares trading hands.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0341 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 432,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 347,281 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

